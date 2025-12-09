Leadership from the 11th Air Task Force presents a commemorative plaque to the 573rd Civil Engineering Squadron from the Philippine Air Force to culminate a week-long subject matter expert exchange training that included both agencies at Antonio Bautista Air Base, Philippines, Oct. 24, 2025. Enhancing interoperability between the U.S. and Philippine air forces contributes to the long-term objectives of the nations’ shared interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 22:08
|Photo ID:
|9440622
|VIRIN:
|251024-F-NC038-6655
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|631.94 KB
|Location:
|ANTONIO BAUTISTA AIR BASE, PH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Forging Bonds [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.