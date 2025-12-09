Forging Bonds

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leadership from the 11th Air Task Force presents a commemorative plaque to the 573rd Civil Engineering Squadron from the Philippine Air Force to culminate a week-long subject matter expert exchange training that included both agencies at Antonio Bautista Air Base, Philippines, Oct. 24, 2025. Enhancing interoperability between the U.S. and Philippine air forces contributes to the long-term objectives of the nations’ shared interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)