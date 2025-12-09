Forging Bonds

A member from the Philippine Air Force briefs a combined audience of U.S. Air Force and PAF Airmen on their communications equipment and operations at Antonio Bautista Air Base, Philippines, Oct. 24, 2025. The subject matter expert exchange gave both forces an opportunity to have hands-on experience standing up communications equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
