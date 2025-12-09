Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forging Bonds [Image 1 of 4]

    Forging Bonds

    ANTONIO BAUTISTA AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    10.24.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    A member from the Philippine Air Force briefs a combined audience of U.S. Air Force and PAF Airmen on their communications equipment and operations at Antonio Bautista Air Base, Philippines, Oct. 24, 2025. The subject matter expert exchange gave both forces an opportunity to have hands-on experience standing up communications equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 22:08
    Photo ID: 9440617
    VIRIN: 251024-F-NC038-5478
    Resolution: 2048x1352
    Size: 621.77 KB
    Location: ANTONIO BAUTISTA AIR BASE, PH
    This work, Forging Bonds [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

