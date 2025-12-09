Forging Bonds

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the U.S. Air Force and the Philippine Air Force pose together for a group photo after successfully completing a subject matter expert exchange at Antonio Bautista Air Base, Philippines, Oct. 24, 2025. The SME exchange was focused on communication and civil engineering equipment and operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)