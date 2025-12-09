Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Forging Bonds [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Forging Bonds

    ANTONIO BAUTISTA AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    10.24.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    Airmen from the U.S. Air Force and the Philippine Air Force pose together for a group photo after successfully completing a subject matter expert exchange at Antonio Bautista Air Base, Philippines, Oct. 24, 2025. The SME exchange was focused on communication and civil engineering equipment and operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 22:08
    Photo ID: 9440621
    VIRIN: 251024-F-NC038-5886
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 675.84 KB
    Location: ANTONIO BAUTISTA AIR BASE, PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forging Bonds [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Forging Bonds
    Forging Bonds
    Forging Bonds
    Forging Bonds

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    11 ATF
    11 CABS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download