Airmen from the U.S. Air Force and the Philippine Air Force pose together for a group photo after successfully completing a subject matter expert exchange at Antonio Bautista Air Base, Philippines, Oct. 24, 2025. The SME exchange was focused on communication and civil engineering equipment and operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 22:08
|Photo ID:
|9440621
|VIRIN:
|251024-F-NC038-5886
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|675.84 KB
|Location:
|ANTONIO BAUTISTA AIR BASE, PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Forging Bonds [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.