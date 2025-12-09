Forging Bonds

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member from the Philippine Air Force briefs a combined audience of U.S. Air Force and PAF Airmen on their communications equipment and operations at Antonio Bautista Air Base, Philippines, Oct. 24, 2025. After the subject matter expert exchange took place, each team created certificates that they presented to each other to commemorate the shared training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)