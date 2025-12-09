Fort Gibson Lake staff installs a new buoy line below the dam Dec.8 to Dec. 11, 2025. Buoys help create a safer environment for visitors by clearly identifying restricted areas and guiding boaters away from hazards that can occur during water releases. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Tanner Huckaby)
Fort Gibson Lake staff completes installation of new buoy line below dam
