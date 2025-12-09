Fort Gibson Lake staff completes installation of new buoy line below dam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fort Gibson Lake staff installs a new buoy line below the dam Dec. 8 to Dec. 11, 2025. Buoys help create a safer environment for visitors by clearly identifying restricted areas and guiding boaters away from hazards that can occur during water releases. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Tanner Huckaby)