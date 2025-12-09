Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Gibson Lake staff completes installation of new buoy line below dam [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Gibson Lake staff completes installation of new buoy line below dam

    FORT GIBSON, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Fort Gibson Lake staff installs a new buoy line below the dam Dec. 8 to Dec. 11, 2025. Buoys help create a safer environment for visitors by clearly identifying restricted areas and guiding boaters away from hazards that can occur during water releases. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Tanner Huckaby)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 11:36
    Photo ID: 9439128
    VIRIN: 251210-A-A5050-1001
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 798.43 KB
    Location: FORT GIBSON, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Gibson Lake staff completes installation of new buoy line below dam [Image 3 of 3], by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Gibson Lake staff completes installation of new buoy line below dam
    Fort Gibson Lake staff completes installation of new buoy line below dam
    Fort Gibson Lake staff completes installation of new buoy line below dam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Gibson Lake staff completes installation of new buoy line below dam

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    buoys
    Tulsa District
    Fort Gibson
    Southwestern Power Administration
    safety
    USACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download