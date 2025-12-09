FORT GIBSON, Okla. — Fort Gibson Lake staff completed the installation of a new buoy line below Fort Gibson Dam Dec. 8 to 11. The buoys help create a safer environment for visitors by identifying restricted areas and guiding boaters away from hazards that can occur during water releases.
"Our staff completed this work while coordinating around water releases from the Southwestern Power Administration," said Fort Gibson Lake Manager Gregg Moydell. "This partnership showcases the teamwork required to keep both public safety and reliable regional power running smoothly."
For more information on Fort Gibson Lake, visit us here: https://www.swt.usace.army.mil/Locations/Tulsa-District-Lakes/Oklahoma/Fort-Gibson-Lake/
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 11:36
|Story ID:
|554003
|Location:
|FORT GIBSON, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Gibson Lake staff completes installation of new buoy line below dam, by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.