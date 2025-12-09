Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Gibson Lake staff completes installation of new buoy line below dam

    FORT GIBSON, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Story by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Fort Gibson Lake staff completes installation of new buoy line below dam

    FORT GIBSON, Okla. — Fort Gibson Lake staff completed the installation of a new buoy line below Fort Gibson Dam Dec. 8 to 11. The buoys help create a safer environment for visitors by identifying restricted areas and guiding boaters away from hazards that can occur during water releases.

    "Our staff completed this work while coordinating around water releases from the Southwestern Power Administration," said Fort Gibson Lake Manager Gregg Moydell. "This partnership showcases the teamwork required to keep both public safety and reliable regional power running smoothly."

    For more information on Fort Gibson Lake, visit us here: https://www.swt.usace.army.mil/Locations/Tulsa-District-Lakes/Oklahoma/Fort-Gibson-Lake/

    buoys
    Tulsa District
    Fort Gibson Lake
    safety
    USACE
    Southewestern Power Administration

