    Joint Pathology Center [Image 20 of 20]

    Joint Pathology Center

    SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2025

    Photo by Andrew Robinson 

    Defense Health Network National Capital Region

    Pathologist at a microscope station at the Joint Pathology Center, Silver Spring, Md., Aug. 20. The Joint Pathology Center delivers specialized pathology expertise and training, stewarding a world-class tissue repository to support federal agencies and global research partnerships. (DOD photo by Andrew Robinson)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 09:36
    Photo ID: 9438937
    VIRIN: 250820-O-NH799-4573
    Resolution: 3300x2204
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, US
    JPC
    Joint Pathology Center
    DHA-NCR

