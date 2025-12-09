Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A pathologist studies a slide through a multi-headed microscope, supporting collaborative review of complex medical specimens at The Joint Pathology Center, Silver Spring, MD., Aug. 20. The Joint Pathology Center delivers specialized pathology expertise and training, stewarding a world-class tissue repository to support federal agencies and global research partnerships. (DOD photo by Andrew Robinson)