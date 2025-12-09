Pathologist at a multi-headed microscope station used to discuss the unique medical cases handled at The Joint Pathology Center, Silver Spring, MD., Aug. 20. The Joint Pathology Center delivers specialized pathology expertise and training, stewarding a world-class tissue repository to support federal agencies and global research partnerships. (DOD photo by Andrew Robinson)
