Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A case of medical slides showcases the type of meticulously preserved specimens maintained within the center’s extensive archival collection, supporting research and diagnostic review at The Joint Pathology Center, Silver Spring, MD., Aug. 20. The Joint Pathology Center delivers specialized pathology expertise and training, stewarding a world-class tissue repository to support federal agencies and global research partnerships. (DOD photo by Andrew Robinson)