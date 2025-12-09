U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Christopher Doyle, a fight medic with Charlie Company, 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion, conducts a class on hoist operations for soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Grafenwoehr Army Airfield, Germany, Dec. 9, 2025. Collaboration between air medical evacuation units and ground personnel is crucial to enhance the capability of evacuating patients in both garrison and austere environments.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 07:14
|Photo ID:
|9438744
|VIRIN:
|251210-A-LL969-5764
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|6.61 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C/1-214th GSAB conducts MEDEVAC training with 101st Airborne Division [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Long Le, identified by DVIDS