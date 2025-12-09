U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Christopher Doyle, a flight medic with Charlie Company, 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion, teaches soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) how to load and carry a litter patient to an aircraft at Grafenwoehr Army Airfield, Germany, Dec. 9, 2025. Collaboration between air medical evacuation units and ground personnel is crucial to enhance the capability of evacuating patients in both garrison and austere environments.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 07:14
|Photo ID:
|9438740
|VIRIN:
|251209-A-LL969-2746
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|6.32 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C/1-214th GSAB conducts MEDEVAC training with 101st Airborne Division [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Long Le, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.