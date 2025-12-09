C/1-214th GSAB conducts MEDEVAC training with 101st Airborne Division

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Christopher Doyle, a flight medic with Charlie Company, 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion, stands for a photo with soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) in front of an HH-60M Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopter at Grafenwoehr Army Airfield, Germany, Dec. 9, 2025. Collaboration between air medical evacuation units and ground personnel is crucial to enhance the capability of evacuating patients in both garrison and austere environments.