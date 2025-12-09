Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C/1-214th GSAB conducts MEDEVAC training with 101st Airborne Division

    C/1-214th GSAB conducts MEDEVAC training with 101st Airborne Division

    GERMANY

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Long Le 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Christopher Doyle, a flight medic with Charlie Company, 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion, briefs soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) on air medical evacuation procedures at Grafenwoehr Army Airfield, Germany, Dec. 9, 2025. Collaboration between air medical evacuation units and ground personnel is crucial to enhance the capability of evacuating patients in both garrison and austere environments.

