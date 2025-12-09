Task Force Ashland Conducts Battle Staff Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Timothy DeMaritni, a ground electric system maintenance technician assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, documents information during watch floor operations part of battle staff training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 10, 2025. The BST allowed the 15th MEU to implement command and control procedures from a shore-based site by testing systems, evaluating processes and validating standard operation procedures for future operations. Sgt. Wooge is a native of Kansas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Knowles)