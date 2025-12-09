Larry Dunlap, center, a Marine Air-Ground Task Force Integrated System Training Center instructor, explains to U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, the roles and responsibilities of each warfighting function during battle staff training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 9, 2025. The BST allowed the TF-Ashland to implement command and control procedures from a shore-based site by testing systems, evaluating processes and validating standard operation procedures for future operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Knowles)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 23:09
|Photo ID:
|9438325
|VIRIN:
|251209-M-FG738-1052
|Resolution:
|5265x2955
|Size:
|2.92 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Ashland Conducts Battle Staff Training [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.