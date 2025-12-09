Task Force Ashland Conducts Battle Staff Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Larry Dunlap, left, a Marine Air-Ground Task Force Integrated System Training Center instructor, speaks with U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Grace Wooge, right, a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense specialist assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, about watch floor operations during battle staff training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 9, 2025. The BST allowed the TF-Ashland to implement command and control procedures from a shore-based site by testing systems, evaluating processes and validating standard operation procedures for future operations. Sgt. Wooge is a Native of Kansas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Knowles)