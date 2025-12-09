U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Gavyn Paul, left, an intelligence specialist, Cpl. Joseph McCarty, center, a meteorology and oceanography specialist, and Sgt. Grace Wooge, a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense specialist, all assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, respond to a foreign disaster relief scenario during battle staff training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 10, 2025. The BST allowed the 15th MEU to implement command and control procedures from a shore-based site by testing systems, evaluating processes and validating standard operation procedures for future operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Knowles)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 23:09
|Photo ID:
|9438327
|VIRIN:
|251210-M-FG738-1162
|Resolution:
|6000x3368
|Size:
|4.93 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Ashland Conducts Battle Staff Training [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.