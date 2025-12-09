Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Ashland Conducts Battle Staff Training [Image 6 of 7]

    Task Force Ashland Conducts Battle Staff Training

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Brian Knowles 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Gavyn Paul, left, an intelligence specialist, Cpl. Joseph McCarty, center, a meteorology and oceanography specialist, and Sgt. Grace Wooge, a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense specialist, all assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, respond to a foreign disaster relief scenario during battle staff training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 10, 2025. The BST allowed the 15th MEU to implement command and control procedures from a shore-based site by testing systems, evaluating processes and validating standard operation procedures for future operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Knowles)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 23:09
    Photo ID: 9438327
    VIRIN: 251210-M-FG738-1162
    Resolution: 6000x3368
    Size: 4.93 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    pre-deployment
    I MEF
    C2
    Battle Staff Training
    Marines
    15th MEU

