    On the Ropes [Image 5 of 5]

    GUAM

    11.20.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron and 824th Base Defense Squadron coordinate during fast-rope insertion training with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 at Andersen Air Force Base on Nov. 20, 2025. Supproting the 11th Air Task Force during its inaugural deployment to the Pacific, the 11th CABS team demonstrates that the U.S. Air Force is agile and ready to operate in austere environments across the globe in support of national defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ezekiel Barraza)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 23:12
    Photo ID: 9438320
    VIRIN: 251120-F-NC038-1315
    Resolution: 5659x3765
    Size: 4.62 MB
    Location: GU
    This work, On the Ropes [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    824th Base Defense Squadron
    11th Air Task Force
    11th ATF
    11th Combat Air Base Squadron
    Security Forces
    PACAF

