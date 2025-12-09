On the Ropes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron and 824th Base Defense Squadron coordinate during fast-rope insertion training with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 at Andersen Air Force Base on Nov. 20, 2025. Supproting the 11th Air Task Force during its inaugural deployment to the Pacific, the 11th CABS team demonstrates that the U.S. Air Force is agile and ready to operate in austere environments across the globe in support of national defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ezekiel Barraza)