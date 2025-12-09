Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GUAM

    11.20.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron and 824th Base Defense Squadron use handheld radios to communicate with teammates in the air during fast-rope insertion training with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 at Andersen Air Force Base on Nov. 20, 2025. Stationed at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, the 824th BDS is a combat generation team and is currently attached to the 11th Air Task Force to provide security for any mission generation force element in austere locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ezekiel Barraza)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 23:12
    Photo ID: 9438316
    VIRIN: 251120-F-NC038-1012
    Resolution: 5630x3746
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: GU
    This work, On the Ropes [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    824th Base Defense Squadron
    11th Air Task Force
    11th ATF
    11th Combat Air Base Squadron
    Security Forces
    PACAF

