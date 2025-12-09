On the Ropes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron and 824th Base Defense Squadron use handheld radios to communicate with teammates in the air during fast-rope insertion training with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 at Andersen Air Force Base on Nov. 20, 2025. Stationed at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, the 824th BDS is a combat generation team and is currently attached to the 11th Air Task Force to provide security for any mission generation force element in austere locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ezekiel Barraza)