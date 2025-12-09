On the Ropes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron and 824th Base Defense Squadron prepare for fast-rope insertion training with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 at Andersen Air Force Base on Nov. 20, 2025. Airmen assigned to the 11th CABS train, prepare and deploy together, delivering combat capabilities to the joint force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ezekiel Barraza)