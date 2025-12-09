On the Ropes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman with the 824th Base Defense Squadron hangs under a U.S. Navy MH-60 Sea Hawk with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 during during fast-rope insertion training at Andersen Air Force Base on Nov. 20, 2025. The 824th BDS trains and maintains readiness for real-world operations, such as air base ground defense for the 11th Air Task Force, through small-unit tactics, advanced combat skills and austere airbase defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ezekiel Barraza)