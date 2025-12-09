A U.S. Air Force Airman with the 824th Base Defense Squadron hangs under a U.S. Navy MH-60 Sea Hawk with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 during during fast-rope insertion training at Andersen Air Force Base on Nov. 20, 2025. The 824th BDS trains and maintains readiness for real-world operations, such as air base ground defense for the 11th Air Task Force, through small-unit tactics, advanced combat skills and austere airbase defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ezekiel Barraza)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 23:12
|Photo ID:
|9438317
|VIRIN:
|251120-F-NC038-1119
|Resolution:
|4878x3246
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|GU
This work, On the Ropes [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.