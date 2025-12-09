Keep On Truckin'

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron vehicle maintenance team pose with the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion, also known as the Seabees, after completing projects together at U.S. Naval Base Guam, Dec. 1, 2025. Supporting the 11th Air Task Force during its inaugural deployment, the 11th CABS team can operate and sustain combat air power in constrained environments, validating the unit’s force-presentation model. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ezekiel Barraza)