Keep On Truckin'

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron vehicle maintenance team change a tire on a large vehicle while working with the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion, also known as the Seabees, at U.S. Naval Base Guam, Dec. 1, 2025. Supporting the 11th Air Task Force during its inaugural deployment, Airmen assigned to the 11th CABS train, prepare and deploy together, delivering combat capabilities to the joint force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ezekiel Barraza)