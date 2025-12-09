Keep On Truckin'

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A vehicle waits for the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron to perform maintenance on it while supporting the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion, also known as the Seabees, at U.S. Naval Base Guam, Dec. 1, 2025. Supporting the 11th Air Task Force during its six-month deployment in the Pacific, the 11th CABS has the ability to establish expeditionary locations to deliver Command and Control (C2) and Base Operating Support–Integration (BOS-I) in support of DoW priorities around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ezekiel Barraza)