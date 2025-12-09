Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Keep On Truckin' [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Keep On Truckin'

    GUAM

    12.01.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron vehicle maintenance team walk alongside a large military vehicle while assisting the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion, also known as the Seabees, at U.S. Naval Base Guam, Dec. 1, 2025. Supporting the 11th Air Task Force during its six-month deployment in the Pacific, the 11th CABS has the ability to establish expeditionary locations to deliver Command and Control (C2) and Base Operating Support–Integration (BOS-I) in support of DoW priorities around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ezekiel Barraza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 21:15
    Photo ID: 9438097
    VIRIN: 251201-F-NC038-1053
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 14.34 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keep On Truckin' [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Keep On Truckin'
    Keep On Truckin'
    Keep On Truckin'
    Keep On Truckin'
    Keep On Truckin'

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Seabees
    11th Air Task Force
    11th Combat Air Base Squadron
    PACAF
    11ATF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download