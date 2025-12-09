Good Dogs in Bavaria

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Brianna Plush, a military working dog handler assigned to the Combined Military Working Dog Detachment–Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, trains with her military working dog, Edzsi, after training on the confidence course at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Dec. 11, 2025. The bonding time reinforces trust and teamwork, which are essential for effective military working dog operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)