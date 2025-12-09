U.S. Army Sgt. Brianna Plush, a military working dog handler assigned to the Combined Military Working Dog Detachment–Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, trains with her military working dog, Edzsi, after training on the confidence course at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Dec. 11, 2025. The bonding time reinforces trust and teamwork, which are essential for effective military working dog operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 18:18
|Photo ID:
|9437807
|VIRIN:
|251210-A-PT551-9741
|Resolution:
|7672x4315
|Size:
|3.94 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Good Dogs in Bavaria [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.