Good Dogs in Bavaria

U.S. Army Sgt. Brianna Plush, a military working dog handler assigned to the Combined Military Working Dog Detachment–Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, sits with her military working dog, Edzsi, on the confidence course at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Dec. 11, 2025. The course builds trust and teamwork between handlers and their dogs as they prepare for mission-ready performance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)
