Good Dogs in Bavaria

U.S. Army Sgt. Brianna Plush, a military working dog handler assigned to the Combined Military Working Dog Detachment–Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, tests her military working dog, Edzsi, to wait for her kong on the confidence course at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Dec. 11, 2025. The exercise reinforces discipline and patience, key skills that strengthen the team’s effectiveness during real-world missions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)