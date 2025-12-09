Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Good Dogs in Bavaria [Image 6 of 7]

    Good Dogs in Bavaria

    GERMANY

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Brianna Plush, a military working dog handler assigned to the Combined Military Working Dog Detachment–Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, plays with her military working dog, Edzsi, after training on the confidence course at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Dec. 11, 2025. The bonding time reinforces trust and teamwork, which are essential for effective military working dog operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)

