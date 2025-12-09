Back Online: 960th Cyberspace Wing strides forward after leadership changes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Among several of the recognized Airmen, MSgt Seneca D. Linder, 854th Combat Communications Squadron, salutes Lt. Gen. Thomas K. Hensley, 16th Air Force commander, after being coined during an All Call at JBSA-Lackland, TX on Nov. 1, 2025. (US Air Force photo by 1LT Alex Dieguez)