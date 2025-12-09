Among several of the recognized Airmen, MSgt Seneca D. Linder, 854th Combat Communications Squadron, salutes Lt. Gen. Thomas K. Hensley, 16th Air Force commander, after being coined during an All Call at JBSA-Lackland, TX on Nov. 1, 2025. (US Air Force photo by 1LT Alex Dieguez)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 16:47
|Photo ID:
|9437615
|VIRIN:
|251101-F-IC583-1011
|Resolution:
|4540x4024
|Size:
|3.25 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Back Online: 960th Cyberspace Wing strides forward after leadership changes [Image 3 of 3], by 1st Lt. Alex Dieguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Back Online: 960th Cyberspace Wing strides forward after leadership changes
