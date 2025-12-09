Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Back Online: 960th Cyberspace Wing strides forward after leadership changes

    Back Online: 960th Cyberspace Wing strides forward after leadership changes

    UNITED STATES

    10.05.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Alex Dieguez 

    960th Cyberspace Wing

    Maj. Kimberly L. Freeman salutes Col. Andrew P. Feth, 960th Cyberspace Operations Group commander, prior to assuming command of the 960th Cyberspace Operations Group Detachment 1 at JBSA-Lackland, TX on Oct. 5, 2025. (US Air Force photo by 1LT Alex Dieguez)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025
    Photo ID: 9437609
    VIRIN: 251005-F-IC583-3004
    Resolution: 5394x4024
    Size: 5.13 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Back Online: 960th Cyberspace Wing strides forward after leadership changes
    Back Online: 960th Cyberspace Wing strides forward after leadership changes
    Back Online: 960th Cyberspace Wing strides forward after leadership changes

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Back Online: 960th Cyberspace Wing strides forward after leadership changes

