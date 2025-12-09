Maj. Kimberly L. Freeman salutes Col. Andrew P. Feth, 960th Cyberspace Operations Group commander, prior to assuming command of the 960th Cyberspace Operations Group Detachment 1 at JBSA-Lackland, TX on Oct. 5, 2025. (US Air Force photo by 1LT Alex Dieguez)
This work, Back Online: 960th Cyberspace Wing strides forward after leadership changes [Image 3 of 3], by 1st Lt. Alex Dieguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Back Online: 960th Cyberspace Wing strides forward after leadership changes
