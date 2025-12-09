Back Online: 960th Cyberspace Wing strides forward after leadership changes Your browser does not support the audio element.

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – This past October, the 960th Cyberspace Wing (CW), 960th Cyberspace Operations Group Detachment 1 (COG DET 1), and the 50th Range Squadron (RANS) experienced transitions in leadership. In November, members of the wing also attended an All Call hosted by the 16th Air Force commander regarding initiatives and updates related to the cyber mission. The wing's dedicated cyber Citizen Airmen continue to hone professional talent and agility to provide combat-ready talent to dominate cyberspace.

First Change of Responsibility at 960CW

The 960th Cyberspace Wing held its first Change of Responsibility Ceremony here on Oct. 4, 2025.

The Change of Responsibility ceremony formally acknowledges the transfer of leadership from one senior enlisted leader to another, solidifying their authority within the Air Force and their vital support to the chain of command. This tradition is significant within the cyberspace domain, where rapid technological advancements and evolving threats demand decisive leadership and unwavering dedication to mission readiness. Chief Master Sgt. Christopher M. Howard, the outgoing wing command chief, transferred responsibility to Chief Master Sgt. Warisar Villarreal. Chief Villarreal after 28 years of service.

“It’s an honor to serve as the Command Chief,” Villareal said. “My focus is on taking care of our Airmen, strengthening our teams, and ensuring we’re ready for the challenges ahead. Leadership is about service, and I’m committed to leading with integrity, humility, and purpose. The Air Force has given me and my family so much and I’m still not done giving back to our Airmen.”

The command chief is the commander’s principal enlisted advisor, playing a crucial role in ensuring operational effectiveness and organizational health. This includes overseeing the training, professional development, readiness, and overall well-being of the Airmen. In the cyber domain, this role is critical for maintaining technical proficiency and adapting to the ever-changing threat landscape.

50 RANS transitions leadership

During the 50th Range Squadron Change of Command ceremony, Lt. Col. Lauren N. Berg passed command of the unit to Lt. Col. Juan A. Perez on Oct. 5, 2025.

As the squadron commander, Perez will direct the operations and staff activities of about 50 airmen responsible for operating and maintaining a system of cyber ranges that support multidomain testing and training, operational testing and training infrastructure capabilities, and integration with active-duty cyber forces.

960 COG Det 1 executes Assumption of Command ceremony

Following the 50 RANS ceremony, the 960th Cyberspace Wing hosted an assumption of ceremony during which Maj. Kimberly L. Freeman assumed command of the 960th Cyberspace Group Detachment 1. Under 960th Cyberspace Wing, the Air Force Reserve’s sole cyberspace wing, 960 COG Det 1 contributes to the full-spectrum of cyberspace capabilities committed to delivering lethal, flexible, and integrated cyber capabilities in support of national security, joint operations, and multi-domain dominance. Since its activation on Feb. 3, 2024, the unit draws from a highly skilled force whose blend of traditional Airmen with civilian-sector cyber professionals enhance readiness, agility, and innovation.

First FY26 All Call with 16th Air Force commander

On Nov. 1, 2025, Lt. Gen. Thomas K. Hensley, commander of 16th Air Force (Air Forces Cyber), and Chief Master Sgt. Andrew J. McKendree, 16th Air Force command chief, hosted an All Call for the 960th Cyberspace Wing.

The All Call opened with Hensley recognizing and coining five exceptional Airmen for their innovative contributions to advancing the cyber mission. Hensley then delivered remarks focusing on the importance of Total Force integration and ongoing developments within the Air Force's cyber organizational structures.

McKendree followed with an overview of the Tailored Strategic Retention (TSR) program, an initiative designed to retain and sustain certified professional talent in the cyber Reserve.

Hensley concluded the All Call with a forward-looking perspective on future missions, engaged with Airmen during a brief Q&A session, and emphasized the 960th Cyberspace Wing's significance in the overall Air Force cyber mission.

The 960th Cyberspace Wing is the only cyberspace wing within the Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC). As America’s Dynamic Cyberspace Wing, it is the only cyberspace wing in the Air Force that offers full-spectrum cyber and warfighter communications capabilities under one command umbrella including Defensive Cyber-Operations (DCO), Offensive Cyber-Operations (OCO), Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN) operations, Command and Control (C2), and Expeditionary Communications. With ongoing operations at 11 geographic locations across the continental United States, the 960th retains the best of the best from all over the nation.

