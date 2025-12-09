Riverine Assault Support System Gets Upgrade at 2nd Marine Logistics Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A riverine assault support system displays the camera feed from a SEAFLIR 240-EP maritime surveillance sensor after installation at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 11, 2025. 2nd Marine Logistics Group is working with the Marine Corps Warfighting Lab to experiment with the RASS for a more lethal, agile, and resilient capability while conducting expeditionary advanced base operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Rafael Brambila-Pelayo)