Riverine Assault Support System Gets Upgrade at 2nd Marine Logistics Group

U.S. Department of War contactors mount a SEAFLIR 240-EP maritime surveillance sensor on a riverine assault support system at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 10, 2025. 2nd Marine Logistics Group is working with the Marine Corps Warfighting Lab to experiment with the RASS for a more lethal, agile, and resilient capability while conducting expeditionary advanced base operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Rafael Brambila-Pelayo)
Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 13:40
Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, US
