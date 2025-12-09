Riverine Assault Support System Gets Upgrade at 2nd Marine Logistics Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Alexander Bribiezca, an engineer equipment mechanic with Maritime Distribution Platoon, 2nd Distribution Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, familiarizes himself with a SEAFLIR 240-EP maritime surveillance sensor at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 10, 2025. 2nd Marine Logistics Group is working with the Marine Corps Warfighting Lab to experiment with the riverine assault support system for a more lethal, agile, and resilient capability while conducting expeditionary advanced base operations. Bribiezca is a native of Idaho. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Rafael Brambila-Pelayo)