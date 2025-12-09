Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Riverine Assault Support System Gets Upgrade at 2nd Marine Logistics Group [Image 6 of 8]

    Riverine Assault Support System Gets Upgrade at 2nd Marine Logistics Group

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Rafael BrambilaPelayo 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Maritime Distribution Platoon, 2nd Distribution Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, left, receive instruction from a U.S. Department of War contractor on a SEAFLIR 240-EP maritime surveillance sensor at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 11, 2025. 2nd Marine Logistics Group is working with the Marine Corps Warfighting Lab to experiment with the riverine assault support system for a more lethal, agile, and resilient capability while conducting expeditionary advanced base operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Rafael Brambila-Pelayo)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 13:40
    Photo ID: 9436983
    VIRIN: 251211-M-GH793-1007
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Riverine Assault Support System Gets Upgrade at 2nd Marine Logistics Group [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Rafael BrambilaPelayo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Innovation
    USMCNews
    RASS

