U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 133rd Airlift Wing, along with family and friends attend the assumption of responsibility ceremony for the 16th Command Chief Master Sgt., in St. Paul, Minn., Dec. 6, 2025.
(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Kaci Brannan)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 13:50
|Photo ID:
|9436980
|VIRIN:
|251206-Z-TX353-1212
|Resolution:
|3300x2550
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 16th Command Chief of the 133rd Airlift Wing [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Amy Lovgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.