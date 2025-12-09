Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    16th Command Chief of the 133rd Airlift Wing [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    16th Command Chief of the 133rd Airlift Wing

    ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Photo by Airman Kaci Brannan 

    133rd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Nicole Martland receives the duties of Command Chief Master Sgt. of the 133rd Airlift Wing from Col. Carlson, commander of the 133rd Airlift Wing in St. Paul, Minn., Dec. 6, 2025.
    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Kaci Brannan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 13:53
    Photo ID: 9436973
    VIRIN: 251206-Z-TX353-1167
    Resolution: 3300x2550
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 16th Command Chief of the 133rd Airlift Wing [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Kaci Brannan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    16th Command Chief of the 133rd Airlift Wing
    16th Command Chief of the 133rd Airlift Wing
    16th Command Chief of the 133rd Airlift Wing
    16th Command Chief of the 133rd Airlift Wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Minnesota Air National Guard
    133rd Airlift Wing
    133 AW
    Wing Awards Ceremony
    Minnesota National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download