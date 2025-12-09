16th Command Chief of the 133rd Airlift Wing

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Nicole Martland receives the duties of Command Chief Master Sgt. of the 133rd Airlift Wing from Col. Carlson, commander of the 133rd Airlift Wing in St. Paul, Minn., Dec. 6, 2025.
(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Kaci Brannan)
