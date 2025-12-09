16th Command Chief of the 133rd Airlift Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 133rd Airlift Wing, along with family and friends attend the assumption of responsibility ceremony for the 16th Command Chief Master Sgt., in St. Paul, Minn., Dec. 6, 2025.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Kaci Brannan)