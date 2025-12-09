Christmas tree lighting at the Combat Center 

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Mark H. Clingan, left, commanding general of Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center and Sgt. Maj. Roberto Lopez, sergeant major of MAGTFTC, MCAGCC, return to the crowd after the ceremony at MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, December 5, 2025. The tree lighting ceremony is an annual event to kick off the holiday season with music, food, and fun to enhance the quality of life for the service members and Department of War civilians of The Combat Center. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cody Fitzgerald)