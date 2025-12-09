Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Christmas tree lighting at the Combat Center [Image 10 of 10]

    Christmas tree lighting at the Combat Center

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cody Fitzgerald 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Mark H. Clingan, left, commanding general of Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center and Sgt. Maj. Roberto Lopez, sergeant major of MAGTFTC, MCAGCC, return to the crowd after the ceremony at MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, December 5, 2025. The tree lighting ceremony is an annual event to kick off the holiday season with music, food, and fun to enhance the quality of life for the service members and Department of War civilians of The Combat Center. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cody Fitzgerald)

    This work, Christmas tree lighting at the Combat Center [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Cody Fitzgerald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holiday
    Christmas
    USMCNews
    Family
    Event
    MCCS

