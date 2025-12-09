Christmas tree lighting at the Combat Center 

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Roberto Lopez, sergeant major of Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, speaks to service members and their families during the annual Marine Corps Community Services Twentynine Palms Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, December 5, 2025. The tree lighting ceremony is an annual event to kick off the holiday season with music, food, and fun to enhance the quality of life for the service members and Department of War civilians of The Combat Center. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cody Fitzgerald)