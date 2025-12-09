Mr. Clause touches the star to light the Christmas tree during the annual Marine Corps Community Services Twentynine Palms Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, December 5, 2025. The tree lighting ceremony is an annual event to kick off the holiday season with music, food, and fun to enhance the quality of life for the service members and Department of War civilians of The Combat Center. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cody Fitzgerald)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 12:20
|Photo ID:
|9436725
|VIRIN:
|251205-M-DR006-1152
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|13.26 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
