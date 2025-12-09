Supporting the joint effort together

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    From left, U.S. Marine Lt. Col. Benjamin Brewster, inspector - instructor with the 25th Marine Regiment, Marine Force Reserve, discusses capabilities with U.S. Army Col. Bryan Dunker, commander of Army Support Area Fort Dix, and Lt. Col. Carlos Poventud-Estrada, commander of Devens Reserve Forces Training Area, Dec. 10.

    25th Marine Regiment
    Marine Force Reserve
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    Army Support Area Fort Dix

