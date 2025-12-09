Col. Bryan Dunker, commander of Army Support Area Fort Dix, updates the garrison staff at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area about ongoing changes and challenges Dec. 10.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 10:46
|Photo ID:
|9436533
|VIRIN:
|251210-D-HX738-9674
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Working together to improve [Image 7 of 7], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.