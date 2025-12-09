Hearing from the workforce

Command Sgt. Maj. Stonnie Bell Jr., of Army Support Area Fort Dix, discuss how to overcome issues to accomplish future missions with the garrison staff at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area Dec. 10.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 10:46
|Photo ID:
|9436534
|VIRIN:
|251210-D-HX738-8481
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
