Creating multi-faceted training for joint warfighters

From left, U.S. Marine Sgt. Maj. Andrew Cordero, senior enlisted inspector - instructor with the 2nd Battalion 25th Marine Regiment from New York, Marine Force Reserves, chats about joint training opportunities with U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Stonnie Bell Jr., of Army Support Area Fort Dix in New Jersey, during a visit to Devens Reserve Forces Training Area Dec. 10.