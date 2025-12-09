U.S. Marines with HMLA-367 provide close air support during Steel Knight 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper and a UH-1Y Venom assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 367, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, park on an airfield overnight during Exercise Steel Knight 25 on San Clemente Island, California, Dec. 9, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Atticus Martinez)