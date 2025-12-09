U.S. Marines with HMLA-367 provide close air support during Steel Knight 25

U.S. Marines with Maritime Reconnaissance Platoon, 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, conduct maritime domain awareness during Exercise Steel Knight 25 at San Clemente Island, California, Dec. 9, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Atticus Martinez)
